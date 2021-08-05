City of San Antonio issues Emergency Alert in response to ‘severe’ COVID-19 risk level

The City of San Antonio issued a Public Safety Alert on Wednesday in response to severe risk level of COVID-19

SAN ANTONIO – If you live in the San Antonio area, you may have received a Public Safety Alert on your smartphone.

The City of San Antonio and Bexar County said they issued the wireless emergency alert in response to the “severe” risk threat that COVID-19 poses to the community.

The alert comes as a response to the “significant stress” area hospitals are in due to rising cases, according to officials.

City officials say “nine out ten patients with COVID-19 in area hospitals are unvaccinated.”

The alert also mentioned that more than 88% of new cases are Delta variant-related, and San Antonio has seen a rise in hospitalizations due to this variant.

“As our hospitals continue to edge towards capacity, it is on all of us to do what we can, roll up our sleeves and get vaccinated. We have done all we can with the authority the Governor has left us with. It is now up to our citizens to do the right thing and get the shot,” said Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff.

Ad

The alert strongly encourages residents to get vaccinated and wear a mask indoors to protect against COVID-19.

The city is encouraging people to get tested for COVID-19 if they are experiencing symptoms or if they have been in contact with someone who has tested positive.

The city also included a link to vaccination sites where San Antonians can schedule an appointment.

More on KSAT: