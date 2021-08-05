Driver detained on suspicion of DWI after crashing pickup truck into home, police say

The crash happened in the 400 block of Mount Vernon Court on the city’s South Side.

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 20s was detained on suspicion of DWI after he crashed his vehicle into a house late Wednesday night, San Antonio police said.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. at a home in the 400 block of Mount Vernon Court, not far from East Southcross and South New Braunfels Avenue on the city’s South Side.

According to police, the driver of the pickup truck sideswiped a sedan and then crashed into the house.

At least 10 people were inside the home at the time of the crash, but nobody was in the room where the crash occurred, police said.

The driver was taken to an area hospital where he will be evaluated. The man’s name was not released.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.