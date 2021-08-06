2 hospitalized following six-vehicle crash on Northeast Side, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – Two people are hospitalized following a six-vehicle crash on the city’s Northeast Side, according to San Antonio police.
The crash happened Thursday evening on N. Weidner Road.
Police said a woman was speeding in her vehicle, heading eastbound on Wurzbach Parkway, when she lost control and crashed into five other vehicles that were all stopped at a red light.
The woman’s vehicle then came to a stop in a nearby grassy area, according to authorities. She was taken to the Brooke Army Medical Center for treatment of injuries as a precaution, according to officials.
Another driver, also a woman, was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries.
Investigators are still working to determine if alcohol was involved. However, they said speed was a factor.
This is a developing story, and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.