2 hospitalized following six-vehicle crash on Northeast Side, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – Two people are hospitalized following a six-vehicle crash on the city’s Northeast Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened Thursday evening on N. Weidner Road.

Police said a woman was speeding in her vehicle, heading eastbound on Wurzbach Parkway, when she lost control and crashed into five other vehicles that were all stopped at a red light.

The woman’s vehicle then came to a stop in a nearby grassy area, according to authorities. She was taken to the Brooke Army Medical Center for treatment of injuries as a precaution, according to officials.

Another driver, also a woman, was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

Investigators are still working to determine if alcohol was involved. However, they said speed was a factor.

This is a developing story, and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

More on KSAT: