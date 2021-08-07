Uvalde Police make three human smuggling arrests in two days

Uvalde Police said they arrested three people accused of human smuggling.

UVALDE, Texas – Officers with the Uvalde Police Department arrested three suspects in two days on human smuggling charges, according to updates from the department’s Facebook page.

Uvalde police officers arrested one driver Friday and two drivers Saturday afternoon.

According to police, Carlos Diaz, of Houston, was arrested Friday morning after he was allegedly found smuggling about 15 people in his truck.

Police said they suspected Diaz, who was driving a pickup truck, of human smuggling and attempted to stop the car in the 3000 block of East Main Street in Uvalde.

When the vehicle stopped, around 15 people jumped out of the pickup truck and attempted to flee, officers said.

State and federal officers assisted Uvalde police in apprehending 12 of those people, who they say were undocumented immigrants.

Saturday, two different drivers were arrested on suspicions of human smuggling after police found 14 undocumented immigrants in their respective cars.

Officers said all three drivers were arrested and charged with smuggling of persons. A 9-millimeter Glock was also found under the driver’s seat in Diaz’s truck and he was given an additional charge of unlawful carry of a weapon.

