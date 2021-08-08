Man shot, killed by ex-girlfriend’s father after damaging her car overnight, police say

A 25-year-old man is dead after San Antonio police said he was shot by his ex-girlfriend’s father after he vandalized her car.

SAN ANTONIO – A 25-year-old man is dead after San Antonio police said he was shot by his ex-girlfriend’s father after he vandalized her car outside of her home overnight.

The shooting happened around 4:29 a.m., Sunday, at a home in the 5000 block of Joslyn Lane.

Police said the man was vandalizing his ex-girlfriend’s car across the street from her home when her father woke up and saw what was happening. Both the ex-girlfriend and her father then went outside to confront him.

The ex-boyfriend opened the front iron gate to the home and charged at his ex-girlfriend’s father, who was armed with a gun, according to officials. He told police he felt threatened and had the gun to protect himself.

He fired one shot and struck the ex-boyfriend after telling him to leave his property, officials said.

When officers arrived, they found him on the ground with a gunshot wound. EMS worked on his injuries, but he was later pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

The ex-girlfriend’s father was detained by police, but he has not been charged. The investigation is ongoing.

