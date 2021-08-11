Bexar County Pct. 2 constable shoots aggressive dog during apartment eviction attempt

A Bexar County Precinct 2 constable attempting to serve an eviction notice shot an aggressive dog at the Ingram Ranch Apartments in the 2400 block of Oakhill Road.

SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County Precinct 2 constable attempting to serve an eviction notice shot a dog that officials said attacked the law enforcement officer.

The incident happened Wednesday morning at the Ingram Ranch Apartments in the 2400 block of Oakhill Road near Ingram Road.

After knocking on the door and announcing their presence several times, one of the constables opened the door with a key provided by the landlord, officials said.

Moments later, the owner’s dog immediately attacked the constable and began biting his hand, officials said.

The constable fired one shot, wounding the dog in the shoulder. The dog was picked up by Animal Care Services and is expected to be OK.

The constable is also expected to be fine.

