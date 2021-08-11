Man accused of threatening store clerk with hatchet during robbery, police say

Devon Deandre Richardson, 19, was charged with two counts of aggravated robbery and one count of criminal trespassing, Bexar County Jail records show.

SAN ANTONIO – A man is accused of threatening an employee with a hatchet as he stole items from a store earlier this month.

The San Antonio Police Department said 19-year-old Devon Deandre Richardson was arrested in the Aug. 1 robbery of the Shell convenience store in the 8800 block of Cinnamon Creek Drive, not far from Fredericksburg Road in the Medical Center area.

The suspect walked into the store and picked up multiple items, his arrest warrant affidavit states.

The clerk confronted him as he tried to exit the store without paying for the items. That’s when, police said, the suspected “pulled out a hatchet/axe.”

The clerk stepped away and the man fled the store.

Richarson’s arrest warrant affidavit states that he was arrested on Aug. 4 for an unrelated charge. Police said he confessed to the Shell robbery and another incident that happened at the same location on Aug. 3.

Bexar County Jail records show he was charged with two counts of aggravated robbery and one count of criminal trespassing this month. He was arrested on Tuesday, records show, and his bond was set at $75,000.

Ad

Read also: