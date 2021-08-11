Buzz builds over Elon Musk tunnels in Texas

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between the San Antonio Business Journal and KSAT.

Several news reports indicate Elon Musk’s The Boring Company is interested in digging huge tunnels throughout Central Texas for transportation.

KXAN News reports that Austin’s Development Services Department said the company provided them a high-level introduction of a tunnel that would run from the new Tesla factory in East Austin, over to the airport, then go downtown.

The San Antonio Express-News reports that Tesla is proposing a tunnel from San Antonio’s downtown to its airport. The New York Post ran an article on the subject based on Express-News reporting, fueling further speculation.

The reports are sparse on additional details and sources. The Boring Company has not confirmed such discussions and, like all Musk-run companies, doesn’t do much in the way of public relations. Aside from job postings and a tweet now and then — such as the one below from November — very little is known about the California-based company’s local operations and intentions.

Boring Co. currently has 19 open positions in Austin, including nine in engineering.

ABJ has been reporting for months that The Boring Company is bullish on Austin. In July, ABJ confirmed an entity tied to The Boring Company bought 73 acres in Northwest Bastrop, an eastern suburb of Austin not far from where Musk-controlled entities have been amassing massive amounts of land. That article also brought to better light job postings that highlighted plans to develop an autonomous tunnel boring machine.

