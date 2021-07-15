These San Antonio-area school districts are hiring right now

SAN ANTONIO – School will be returning this fall, and school districts around the San Antonio area are looking to fill open job positions.

You can find the full list of districts hiring down below:

San Antonio ISD

San Antonio ISD will be hosting a virtual child nutrition job fair on Thursday for those interested in being a cook or substitute cook for schools within the district.

Interviews will be held from 12:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. via Zoom. To be interviewed, you will need to RSVP for the job fair here.

The Zoom link will be emailed prior to the event, and candidates will need to check their inbox (or their spam/junk folder) for an email from SAISD.

SAISD is also hosting a virtual teacher job fair for those interested in positions with the school district. The virtual event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 24. To sign up for the virtual event, click here.

Edgewood ISD

Edgewood ISD is hosting a teacher job fair on July 20 for early childhood, elementary, secondary and bilingual positions.

The event will be at the John F. Kennedy High School Auditorium located at 1922 S. General McMullen Drive.

Campus principals will be conducting interviews for certified teacher candidates, and the district recommends professional attire be worn.

To apply in advance for open positions, visit the Edgewood ISD career page. If you have any questions, call EISD Human Resources at 210-898-2020.

Northside ISD

Northside ISD is hosting an auxiliary job fair on July 21 for those interested in working for their Transportation, Child Nutrition, Custodial, Maintenance, Learning Tree, and Police departments.

NISD is looking to fill more than 375 positions for bus drivers, food service workers, custodians and maintenance workers, as well as police officers.

The job fair will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at the Northside Activity Center located at 7001 Culebra Road. NISD said there are full- and part-time positions available with benefits.

To be interviewed, participants must fill out an online application on the Northside Human Resources website.

For more information, call 210-397-8600 or visit the HR website.

North East ISD

North East ISD is hosting a job fair for educators on July 24 for those interested in teaching positions.

NEISD said they are hiring bilingual elementary teachers, full-time substitutes, Career & Technical Education (CTE) instructors, English as a Second Language (ESL) teachers and more positions.

The job fair will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at Blossom Athletic Center located at 12002 Jones Maltsberger Road.

For more information about the open positions, visit the NEISD career page.

Southside ISD

Southside ISD is hiring for several teaching, counseling, coaching, administrative and transportation positions.

Some of the open positions include a bilingual special education inclusion/resource aide, receptionist, art teacher, middle school teachers and coaches, high school teachers and coaches, counselors and bus drivers.

Those who are interested in applying can visit the Southside ISD job page or call the human resources department at 210-882-1600, Ext. 5104.

Southwest ISD

Southwest ISD is hiring for their child nutrition department, as well as various teaching, coaching, counseling and other positions.

To find the list of all open positions, click here.

Judson ISD

Judson ISD is hiring for teaching, administrative, auxiliary, paraprofessional positions and more.

To find the full list of open positions, visit the Judson career page.

East Central ISD

East Central ISD is hiring teachers, bus drivers, child nutrition, support service, custodial and more.

East Central said Oak Crest Elementary School and Salado Elementary School are hiring dual language teachers. Salado is also looking for a bilingual academic facilitator.

A signing bonus of $1,500 and a bilingual stipend of $2,500 will be given for the dual language positions.

To find the full list of openings, visit the East Central career page.