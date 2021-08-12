San Antonio lawmaker shares his family’s experience with COVID-19

Sen. Jose Menendez talks about his family’s battle with COVID-19

SAN ANTONIO – Wednesday night was a long one for State Sen. Jose Menendez.

The San Antonio lawmaker is now the latest member of his family to have tested positive for COVID-19 over the last several days.

“It was rough,” said the three-term senator representing Bexar County.

Menendez said he had a high fever and shivered uncontrollably.

“It’s like the worst flu you could have,” he said. “That type where you pull the covers over yourself and you still can’t get warm.”

Menendez said tightness in his chest was why his doctor had him undergo an antibody infusion treatment, along with his mother-in-law, who also needed one.

Sen. Jose Menendez with his granddaughter at the state capitol. Courtesy: Sen. Jose Menendez family & staff (KSAT)

But for Adalisa, Menendez’s 14-month-old granddaughter, who he said was the first to test positive, “There’s nothing you can do for them but treat the symptoms. That is the worst thing in the world.”

Thankfully, he said, Adalisa is now doing much better.

“Seems like she’s back to her old self, 100%,” he said.

But Menendez said he worries about Adalisa’s father.

“I think because he’s 21 and he’s been vaccinated, he’s going to be OK,” Menendez said.

The lawmaker said so far, his wife, 14-year-old son and 18-year-old daughter have tested negative for the virus.

Menendez said his family’s experience with COVID-19 should serve as a warning as to why vaccinations are so critical.

“Don’t hesitate because this is nasty,” he said. “So, we need to get some level of protection.”

Without as many people as possible being vaccinated for herd immunity, Menendez said, “This thing gets stronger and it morphs into more dangerous variants.”

Menendez said he thinks at some point he’ll join his colleagues in the special session.

He said many of the senators have reached out to him, including Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who “expressed his best wishes and prayers for our family.”

