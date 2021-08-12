Lots of homeowners are looking at ways to freshen up their homes after spending so much time indoors this past year and many are taking on exterior painting as a major home project.

Repainting the outside of your home is a great way to improve curb appeal and give your home a true facelift, but there are some things to think about when taking on a home painting project.

Bailey Carson, head of everyday services at Angi and a home care expert said last year, exterior painting was one of the top requested services in the U.S.

“If you’re one of the many homeowners thinking about taking on this project, first start by talking to a few pros about their painting process. Rolling and brushing can take longer, but spraying also uses up more paint, so it’s important to understand the tradeoffs before you make your decision,” Carson said.

You should plan on having a few pros come to your home to give you an estimate in person, so the pros can take into account how many coats your walls may need, as well as nail pops, water stains or dents they’ll need to work around.

Also, find out who will be doing the work and who is liable if someone gets injured during the project and make sure they have worker’s comp insurance and liability insurance, so you’re not stuck covering the costs if something goes wrong.

“Depending on where you live, the type of paint that you choose can really make a difference in how long it lasts before any fading, peeling or chipping takes place,” Carson said. “A premium quality paint can last up to 12 years, which would be a great amount of time not to have to think about it again. There are better paints to use in high humidity areas or for areas with a lot of direct sun exposure, so it’s definitely worth doing your research before you make a decision.”

If your home was built before 1978, it likely has some lead paint on its walls. if so, your pro will need to be e-p-a lead-safe certified before disturbing any walls, window sills or doors.

The pro you hire should bring this up on their own since the fine for non-certified painters can be hefty. If they don’t bring this up when providing an estimate, it might be worth finding a new pro to do the job.

“When choosing a paint color for your home, think about curb appeal. A very unique color could be very fun for a few years, but if you are considering selling your home anytime in the near future, you may want to pick something lighter or more neutral so it doesn’t impact your ability to sell your home,” Carson said.

Last, don’t be afraid to ask for pictures of recent, similar projects from pros, as well as references. Call and ask former clients about their experience with the pro including whether they completed the project on time and on budget, and how easy it was to work with them.