‘Taco Bell Defy’ is the latest drive-thru-only concept by fast food chain

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. – Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, more people turned to drive-thru, mobile and curbside ordering as a way to maintain social distancing.

With many dining rooms still closed due to the pandemic, fast food restaurants are looking to revamp the way they do business and potentially change the industry as a whole.

Fast food chains such as Burger King, McDonalds and Chipotle have already implemented plans for drive-thru-only and contactless stores in certain locations.

The latest to join in on the trend is Taco Bell.

Taco Bell officials announced on Thursday a new drive-thru-only concept called “Taco Bell Defy.”

Taco Bell Defy will include three lanes for mobile or delivery order pickups and a fourth lane for those wanting to place an order at the restaurant.

Taco Bell officials said customers will scan their order using a QR code at one of the digital check-in screens. Then, they pull up to a pickup window where their food is delivered by a lift system.

The kitchen will be located above the drive-thru lanes and customers will interact with employees using a two-way audio and video technology system, Taco Bell officials said.

Taco Bell is set to break ground on “Taco Bell Defy” in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota by the end of this month and they expect to open in the Summer of 2022.

