Pumpkin spice Cup Noodles to make a fall appearance

Fall is right around the corner and so is the return of everyone’s favorite fall flavor- pumpkin spice. The flavoring is popular in coffee products, cookies, candles, and now, ramen noodles.

Nissin Foods announced they will be adding a new flavor to their Cup Noodles line and yes, it is pumpkin spice.

The noodles will come with a pumpkin spice seasoning packet and you can pop them right in the microwave for four minutes and have yourself a fall-tastic treat, according to the company.

If the pumpkin spice noodles didn’t entice you enough, Nissin said to top it off with whipped cream for an added touch.

The noodles will be available at select Walmart stores throughout the country but you won’t be able to get your hands on them until October, Nissin said.

Read More: