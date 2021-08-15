Partly Cloudy icon
93º

Local News

Pumpkin spice Cup Noodles to make a fall appearance

Nissin Foods announced pumpkin spice flavored noodles are coming this October

Emily Martin, Digital Producer Trainee

Tags: Food, pumpkin spice, noodles, ramen
Nissin Foods announced Pumpkin Spice flavored cup noodles coming this October.
Nissin Foods announced Pumpkin Spice flavored cup noodles coming this October. (Nissin Foods)

Fall is right around the corner and so is the return of everyone’s favorite fall flavor- pumpkin spice. The flavoring is popular in coffee products, cookies, candles, and now, ramen noodles.

Nissin Foods announced they will be adding a new flavor to their Cup Noodles line and yes, it is pumpkin spice.

The noodles will come with a pumpkin spice seasoning packet and you can pop them right in the microwave for four minutes and have yourself a fall-tastic treat, according to the company.

If the pumpkin spice noodles didn’t entice you enough, Nissin said to top it off with whipped cream for an added touch.

The noodles will be available at select Walmart stores throughout the country but you won’t be able to get your hands on them until October, Nissin said.

Read More:

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Emily Martin is a digital producer trainee at KSAT. She earned a journalism degree from Texas State University, where she was news director at KTSW, the campus radio station. She has also interned at KXAN and KUT in Austin.

email