Cheetos lovers, meet Mexican Street Corn flavored Cheetos

SAN ANTONIO – Frito-Lay is not a brand known to stay inside its box with creative Cheetos flavors like FLAMIN’ HOT mac & cheese and popcorn mixes. And now a new flavor may get you in a Fiesta mood -- Mexican Street Corn.

The chip flavor officially made its debut in New York in May, but a food Instagram blogger called @markie_devo announced them long before in a February post.

Though the Cheetos have officially been on shelves since May, buzz over the cheesy snack picked up on social media this month.

The chips may be hard to find, as they’re not widely available in stores but they can be found at the following San Antonio Target locations according to the Cheetos product locator:

4522 Fredricksburg Rd, Balcones Heights

1223 Austin Hwy, San Antonio

The chips can also be found online at other retailers, like GoPuff and Amazon.

So what do they taste like? Social media users have compared the flavor to corn nuts, Salsa Verde Doritos, with a lime and cheese flavor. One person said, “they’re a lot better when you’re high.”

Read more of the social media reviews below:

Finally managed to get some Mexican Street Corn Cheetos. They taste like Salsa Verde Doritos except with more corn & lime taste. Would recommend. Just it's not worth the headache trying to find them. — Bad News Brown Da Chief Rocka (@5Deuce4Tre7) July 24, 2021

These Mexican street corn hot Cheetos taste like corn nuts 🤦‍♂️ — Alex Barragan (@_ABarz) July 26, 2021

Cheetos made the lime too loud on their Mexican Street Corn flavor. There is lime, but it takes up a much smaller ratio of the flavor in real-life. More and more lime-y with each cheeto; way too much. And you can't really define its cheesy aspects as being specifically cotija. — 🙃ℕ∀卄⊥∀ℕ (@thefinalman) July 25, 2021

