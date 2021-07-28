Clear icon
Cheetos lovers, meet Mexican Street Corn flavored Cheetos

Have your elotes in the form of a crunchy snack

Raven Jordan, KSAT digital/social intern

Mexican Street Corn flavored Cheetos in a store. (Erin Brooke on Twitter)

SAN ANTONIO – Frito-Lay is not a brand known to stay inside its box with creative Cheetos flavors like FLAMIN’ HOT mac & cheese and popcorn mixes. And now a new flavor may get you in a Fiesta mood -- Mexican Street Corn.

The chip flavor officially made its debut in New York in May, but a food Instagram blogger called @markie_devo announced them long before in a February post.

Though the Cheetos have officially been on shelves since May, buzz over the cheesy snack picked up on social media this month.

The chips may be hard to find, as they’re not widely available in stores but they can be found at the following San Antonio Target locations according to the Cheetos product locator:

  • 4522 Fredricksburg Rd, Balcones Heights
  • 1223 Austin Hwy, San Antonio

The chips can also be found online at other retailers, like GoPuff and Amazon.

So what do they taste like? Social media users have compared the flavor to corn nuts, Salsa Verde Doritos, with a lime and cheese flavor. One person said, “they’re a lot better when you’re high.”

Read more of the social media reviews below:

About the Author:

Raven Jordan is a digital and social intern at KSAT 12. She majored in digital and print journalism at UNT's Mayborn School of Journalism.

