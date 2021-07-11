Snack hack! Ridges on RITZ Crackers actually serve a handy purpose

MIAMI - JULY 1: Ritz crackers are displayed on a store shelf July 1, 2003 in Miami, Florida. Kraft Foods Inc., the nations largest food manufacturer and the maker of Nabisco cookies and crackers, plans to examine the nutrition of its products and take steps to fight obesity and promote health. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – If you’ve ever wondered what the ridges are for on a RITZ cracker, then this hack may change your life.

RITZ took to social media last week and demonstrated a new way to cut the cheese (in a good way), all with just a single cracker.

The company says to simply take a RITZ cracker, lay out a piece of sliced cheese, and roll it through with the edges to cut it apart. In other words, the ridges are truly meant for cutting cheese.

You can see the demonstration in the video below:

RITZ is known for its quirky advertising and posts on social media like word scrambles, spinning wheels requesting users screenshot to see where the spinner lands, cheese and cracker dating app match graphics and more to grab users’ attention.

It’s also no surprise that they’re staying on brand and keeping people’s attention through TikTok. Ritz has only been on the app for a month but is already sparking conversations with across its social media platforms with its viral “snack hack.”

Ad

Many reactions on Twitter were amazed by the “snack hack.”

Youve been doing this for 50 years for that 1 person that knew about it and you only NOW decide to tell people about it? — Davy Jones (@CursedDavyJones) July 8, 2021

However, after slicing the cheese with the cracker, the person in the video still tears the cheese apart with their hands, which left some users on Twitter and Tiktok wondering if this could really be considered a hack if the cheese still needs to be torn apart.

“That’s not what they’re for. You just made this up,” one user wrote on the original video.

In response to all the criticism and disbelief, Ritz posted a follow-up video on their account.

Is this RITZ “snack hack” a surprise to you?

More on KSAT: