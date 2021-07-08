Blue Bell debuts coconut cream pie flavor for National Ice Cream Month

SAN ANTONIO – Blue Bell has debuted a coconut treat for one of the tastiest months around, National Ice Cream Month.

The Texas-based creamery said Thursday that the coconut cream pie ice cream flavor is now available for a limited time.

It contains flakes of coconut, chunks of pie crust pieces and a whipped topping swirl.

“Coconut Cream Pie Ice Cream is the perfect summertime dessert,” Carl Breed, the general sales manager for Blue Bell, said in a news release. “What better way to cool down at your next barbecue than with a bowl of our new flavor? Coconut Cream Pie Ice Cream is light, and silky-smooth. You will find toasted coconut and swirls of whipped topping in every bite. The pie crust pieces tie it all together to capture the taste and texture of a real coconut cream pie.”

It will be available in half-gallon and pint sizes for a limited time.

Two other flavors, strawberry cheesecake and “krazy kookie dough,” will also hit shelves in July for National Ice Cream Month.

