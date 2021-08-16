Bullet goes through two doors, grazes woman in the head at Northeast Side apartment

A bullet grazed a 24-year-old woman in the head after an errant bullet went through two apartment doors at the Rock Canyon Apartments in the 3900 block of Perrin Central Boulevard .

SAN ANTONIO – A bullet grazed a 24-year-old woman in the head after an errant bullet went through two apartment doors Monday on the city’s Northeast Side, San Antonio police said.

Lt. Guz Diaz, of the San Antonio Police Department said when officers arrived at the Rock Canyon Apartments in the 3900 block of Perrin Central Boulevard shortly after noon, they noticed a bullet hole in a door of one of the upper-floor units and knocked on the door.

A 20-year-old man answered and told officers that he had a pistol on his bed and went to sleep, and when he “moved wrong” it went off, Diaz said.

A bullet shot through his door and through a neighbor’s door, and grazed a 24-year-old woman in the head, Diaz said. The woman was taken to a hospital for a non-life-threatening wound.

An investigation will determine if the man will be charged, Diaz said.

