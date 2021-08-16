East Side corner store damaged by early morning fire

SAN ANTONIO – Two businesses in a single building have gone up in flames following a fire overnight on the city’s East Side, the San Antonio Fire Department said Monday.

The fire was called in just after 2 a.m. at the Arena Food Mart in the 2600 block of East Commerce Street, found not far from Walters Street and St. Philip’s College.

Firefighters said when they arrived they found heavy smoke coming from the corner store and a chicken restaurant housed in the building. Fire officials said the building was so secure it took roughly 20 minutes just to get inside.

SAFD said once in the building, firefighters were able to put out the fire. They are, however, still working on putting out some remaining hot spots.

A fire investigation team has been called to determine the exact cause of the fire. A damage estimate was not given.

There were no reports of any injuries, firefighters said.