Bexar County health care workers continue reporting threats, harassment as COVID-19 surges

San Antonio – Harassment and threats have become the latest stressors added to those working on the frontlines during the pandemic.

Local healthcare workers say it’s happening at work, dealing with disgruntled patients coming to them when they are sick or injured.

Joseph Dominguez, Physician Assistant at Quality Urgent Care, shared his experience during this COVID-19 surge.

“When you see as many patients as we’re seeing now, we’re trying to accommodate this pandemic in the testing efforts and treatments. It’s very difficult to always keep to a schedule,” Dominguez said.

Longer wait times are back thanks to the recent surge in COVID cases.

Dominguez said unhappy patients are taking their anger over it out on staff.

“Patients calling you names, basically expressing how disgruntled they are with the wait time,” Dominguez said.

Dr. Nimesh Patel, the Medical Director for Quality Urgent Care of America said healthcare workers are being mistreated like getting spit on, cars being keyed, their belongings being stolen and general harassment.

Ad

Last week, KSAT reported San Antonio hospital employees were being threatened.

Dominguez said they will keep doing the best they can.

“We are all doing our best to take care of each and every one of you with the most appropriate care,” Dominguez said.