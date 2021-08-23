City plans $18.2M central police station blocks away from Pearl

Photo provided by the city of San Antonio from SABJ.

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and the San Antonio Business Journal.

The city of San Antonio will soon begin construction of a 24,000-square-foot police station just blocks away from Pearl.

The city in 2019 acquired the 2-acre project site fronting North St. Mary’s Street between East Locust Street to the north and East Myrtle Street to the south.

The two-story station, an $18.2 million project, will serve the central city area and house several SAPD divisions. It will also bring to the neighborhood a community room and a small public park.

The San Antonio Historic and Design Review Commission — which reviews designs of city properties as well as downtown projects and those involving historic landmarks and districts — granted conceptual approval for the project without discussion Aug. 18.

The project team will return to the commission for final approval. Construction is expected to begin in the spring of 2022 and wrap up by the summer of 2023, weather permitting. For more, click here.

Ad

Also on KSAT: