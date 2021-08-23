Northside ISD starts school with mask mandate and all in-person learning

SAN ANTONIO – The Northside Independent School District along with 11 other districts began school on Monday morning.

“He was about to stay at home because of this, but I think we are pretty good,” Cristine Stock, parent of a Brauchle Elementary School kindergartner said.

She was about to keep her little one starting kindergarten at home, but once Northside ISD mandated masks last week to start the school year it made her feel better about sending her son River into the classroom.

“The little ones can’t get vaccinated,” Stock said. “What do we do if they can’t? This (masks) is added protection.”

Brauchle Elementary had about 80% of its students back for in-person learning by the end of last school year. This year, Brauchle along with all Northside schools, will be doing all in-person learning.

One of those students coming back is fourth grader Landon Dierzen.

He spent a year and a half at home for virtual learning.

“Being virtual you don’t get to see your friends at recess or like talk to them but in person you can go see your friends at recess and talk to them,” Landon said.

NISD anticipates its students on first day of new school year

Landon’s dad, Alejandro Dierzen, said it was a tough decision, but necessary.

“He wanted to go back to school and we talked it over with his mom, Dierzen said. “The schools doing vaccinations, we are vaccinated, plus it gives him the opportunity like he said to see his friends because he was shut in for the whole year.”

For the nervous students or parents returning back on campus Brauchle Elementary principal April Mata Tausch said she wanted to make sure all students felt comfortable as soon as they got off the car. Mickey and Minnie Mouse greeting them at the front.

“From the time they exit their car when they get here they are excited, they feel the magic, we are able to do so much with the magic theme and hope we can instill some magic in them,” Mata Tausch said.