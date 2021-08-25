Methodist Healthcare Ministries receives Level 1 Trauma Informed Care Certification

SAN ANTONIO – Methodist Healthcare Ministries on Wednesday received a Level 1 Trauma Informed Care Certification.

The certification was announced at The Ecumenical Center For Education, Counseling and Health, which is the certifying entity for the South Texas Trauma Informed Care Crisis Consortium and which developed the certifying standards to ensure the highest level of adherence to trauma-informed approaches in all interactions with the community.

MHM is among three organizations that stepped up to help pilot the Level 1 Trauma Informed Certification process.

Reducing trauma and recognizing the influence of childhood trauma on adult violence and health status have been identified by the CDC as crucial strategies for improving the nation’s health.

“If we continue to coach each other to face and approach difficult and challenging situations and interactions with the perspective of what happened to you instead of what’s wrong with you, then, maybe we can create a space for someone in need to take that first step towards healing,” said Dawn Wilder, director of Performance Excellence Methodist Healthcare Ministries of South Texas.

Ad

Trauma can result in mental health issues, but identifying those issues and treating them can be difficult. Those steps are crucial for a patient to succeed in life and in their workplace. The Ecumenical Center for education, counseling and health knows the benefits of treating trauma. The nonprofit has been doing that work for decades.

The center is teaching a course with a set of standards to help organizations create a safe environment for their employees and customers or patients.