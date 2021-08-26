Police searching for man who shot woman sitting in car in NE Side parking lot

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police continue to search for the person who shot a woman while she sat in her car in a Northeast side parking lot Wednesday night.

Officers found the 37-year-old woman suffering from two gunshot wounds at the Cottage Creek apartments, located in the 4800 block of Ray Bon Drive.

She told them she was sitting in her car in the parking lot when a man dressed all in black walked up and began shooting at her.

Police say she suffered gunshot wounds in her shoulder and upper body.

She was in critical condition when she was rushed to a hospital, officers said.

The shooter was last seen running from the area.

Officers searched for him, but did not find him.

Police say the woman told them she did not know the man who shot her or why he did it.

They say the victim does not live at the apartment complex where she was shot.