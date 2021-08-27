Man indicted on manslaughter charge in connection with fatal November crash, DA’s Office says

SAN ANTONIO – A man has been indicted on a manslaughter charge in connection with a fatal crash in November 2020 involving an 18-year-old woman, the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office said.

Ivan Joseph Duran is charged with manslaughter after allegedly causing the death of Dominique Orta, 18, by “driving and operating a vehicle at a speed not reasonable and prudent under the circumstances then existing, driving and operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, driving a vehicle into the oncoming lane of traffic, attempting to pass another vehicle when it was not reasonable and prudent under the circumstances then existing, and failing to take proper and necessary evasive action to avoid colliding with another motor vehicle in which Orta was a passenger,” according to the suspect’s indictment.

The case will be tried in the 144th District Court.

If convicted, Duran faces a punishment of two to 20 years in prison and a possible fine of up to $10,000.