18-year-old dies after 2-vehicle crash on Northwest Side, authorities say

SAN ANTONIO – An 18-year-old woman has died following a two-vehicle car crash on the Northwest Side over the weekend.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office said Dominique Orta was pronounced dead following the crash, which happened around 1 a.m. Sunday, in the 7900 block of Prue Road.

Police said two vehicles were traveling down Prue Road when one vehicle clipped the other, causing it to lose control and slam into a telephone pole.

Four people were in the vehicle that crashed into the telephone pole and police said the female driver was ejected and pinned under the car.

She suffered serious burns from the exhaust of the vehicle and was taken by EMS to the Brooke Army Medical Center in critical condition. The three other people that were inside of the car, a woman and two men, were taken to University Hospital in stable condition.

It is unclear if Orta was the driver or a passenger, as the San Antonio Police Department has not immediately responded to a request for comment.

The other vehicle involved in the crash had two men inside, but neither of them were injured, police said.

Relatives of Orta said they have planned a vigil for the teenager on Monday evening.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

