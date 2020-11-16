Man shot in parking lot of Southeast Side bar, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man was shot in the parking lot of a Southeast Side bar late Sunday night.

Officers were called around 11:15 p.m. to Bar 47 Sports Bar and Lounge in the 4700 block of Pecan Valley Drive, not far from East Southcross after receiving reports of a shooting.

According to police, the man was wounded from gunfire that was fired from a blue pickup truck that then fled the scene.

Police said they found shell casings in the street, but a motive is not currently known.

The wounded man was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center where he is expected to recover. The man’s name and age were not released.

The San Antonio Police Department and EMS both answered the call.

So far, not arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.