Teen arrested for intoxication assault after crash that killed 18-year-old woman, records show

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested an 18-year-old man following a crash that killed a woman on the North Side over the weekend.

Ivan Joseph Duran was arrested for intoxication assault, according to records with the Bexar County Jail. He has since been released on bond.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office said Dominique Orta, 18, was pronounced dead following the wreck, which happened around 1 a.m. Sunday, in the 7900 block of Prue Road.

Dominique Orta. Image: Courtesy (Courtesy)

Police said the two vehicles involved in the crash, a Dodge Challenger and a Ford Mustang, were traveling westbound on Prue Road before the accident.

The Challenger pulled up alongside the Mustang in the eastbound lane when the driver saw an approaching vehicle headed toward their car.

The Challenger tried to speed up and cut back into the westbound lane, but its right side struck the front left wheel of the Mustang, police said.

The Mustang lost control and slammed into a telephone pole, causing it to break “clear through” in two places, according to a preliminary report.

The Mustang rolled over and Orta, who was in the rear passenger’s seat, was ejected. Police said the Mustang came to a rest on top of the woman.

The other vehicle involved in the crash had two men inside, but neither of them were injured, police said.

Police did not say which car Duran was driving.

