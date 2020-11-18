Man in critical condition after being shot while driving on Highway 281, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man was taken to an area hospital after he was shot multiple times while driving on a North Side highway late Tuesday night, San Antonio police said.

Officers were called just before midnight to Highway 281 near Nakoma Drive after receiving word of multiple shots fired.

According to police, the man was driving on the highway when the shots were fired at his vehicle.

A passerby saw the driver pull over just before the Nakoma exit. Officers found as many as 20 bullet holes in the vehicle, police said.

The wounded man was taken to University Hospital in critical condition. His name and age were not released.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department, and EMS all answered the call.

So far, no arrests have been made. A motive for the shooting is not known.