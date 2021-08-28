San Antonio organizations helping animals in need of shelter from Hurricane Ida

San Antonio Humane Society is assisting animals in need of shelter from Hurricane Ida.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio organizations are lending their resources to help animals in need of shelter from Hurricane Ida as it nears Louisiana.

The hurricane is projected to make landfall Sunday afternoon and is intensifying in strength, according to KSAT meteorologists.

The San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo is offering all hurricane evacuees a location to board their horses, free of charge, if they’re in need.

The horses will be boarded on the Freeman Coliseum grounds in the rodeo horse stalls, according to rodeo officials.

“We are here to help in any way we can. All human and animal life is important to all of us, and we hope we can provide safety for horses for those impacted by the hurricane,” said Executive Director & CEO Cody Davenport in a release.

All of the stalls will be ready for boarding and will include bedding; however, feed will not be provided.

The San Antonio Humane Society is also stepping up to help care for and shelter animals from the incoming storm.

SAHS staff is taking in a group of 16 dogs on Saturday to help assist the Houston SPCA in sheltering animals in need. The team drove and met Houston SPCA staff Saturday morning to transport dogs back to the shelter.

Areas are set up at the shelter that will help house the pets and provide bathing and more to help make them feel comfortable and safe, according to SAHS.

“We’re grateful to be able to stand ready to assist displaced animals as Hurricane Ida continues to threaten our Gulf Coast,” SAHS President/CEO Nancy F. May said in a release. “By relocating shelter pets from areas at high risk for damage, we are both bringing those animals to safety and freeing up much-needed space and resources for displaced pets after the storm.”

After the animals receive a clean medical check from veterinarians, they will be available for adoption through SAHS.

The shelter is also accepting donations for its relief efforts. According to SAHS, they’re in need of dog/cat beds, paper towels, pet toys, treats, rubbing alcohol and bottled water.

For more information on how to help SAHS, visit its website here.

