North Texas animal shelter rescuing more than 40 animals in Louisiana ahead of Hurricane Ida

A North Texas animal shelter is taking in more than 40 at-risk, homeless animals in Louisiana ahead of Hurricane Ida’s landfall.

Operation Kindness, located in Carrollton, Texas, will evacuate dogs and cats from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, from its rescue partner, the Jefferson Parish Animal Shelter in Louisiana.

The storm is expected to move over the warm waters of the Gulf Saturday, and will likely become a major hurricane, according to KSAT meteorologists.

With several more animals soon to be in their care, the shelter is asking for any families that are able to adopt a new furry friend, to help make more room.

They’re also in dire need of supply donations, such as food, toys, and blankets to help provide the rescued animals.

If you would like to donate to the shelter, these are the supplies they’re in need of:

Cat Toys

Dog Treats

Canned Tuna

Fancy Feast Broths

Newspaper (used in puppy kennels)

You can also send supplies directly to the shelter through Amazon, via Operation Kindness’ wish list.