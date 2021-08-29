San Antonio-area bars pay tribute to 13 fallen US soldiers in Afghanistan

San Antonio bars, Brews Brothers (left) and Box 903 (right) honored the fallen 13 US soldiers this weekend.

SAN ANTONIO – Several San Antonio-area bars are remembering the 13 US service members that were killed in the Kabul airport attack just last week.

The movement transpired on social media over the weekend, with local bars reserving tables, chairs and 13 drinks in honor of the fallen soldiers.

Box 903, the Thirsty Horse Saloon, Brews Brothers, and the Beer Goggles Bar in Live Oak all took part in the movement, giving thanks to the soldiers that will not be returning home.

This comes after two suicide bombers and several gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans fleeing to the airport on Thursday, according to a report from the Associated Press. The attacks resulted in the deaths of at least 60 Afghans and 13 US troops and came just hours after Western officials declared a warning, urging people to leave the airport, AP reports.

On Saturday, the Department of Defense identified the 13 fallen soldiers, one of which was Marine Corps Lance Cpl. David L. Espinoza, 20, of Rio Bravo, Texas. He was also a Laredo, Texas native.

The bars shared their tributes late Saturday and early Sunday. They’re shared below:

The state of Texas as a whole is also honoring the fallen US soldiers after Gov. Greg Abbott ordered flags to be lowered at half-staff through sunset on Monday.

