Laredo native killed in Afghan airport blasts; Abbott orders flags flown at half-staff

David Espinoza, a U.S. Marine from Laredo, was among 13 U.S. service members killed in the suicide bombings at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan. Courtesy: KGNS

LAREDO, Texas – A Marine from Laredo was among 13 U.S. service members killed in a suicide bomb attack Thursday at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan., U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar said.

David Espinoza, 20, was a June 2019 graduate of Lyndon B. Johnson High School in Laredo. He is survived by his brother, mother, and stepfather, Cuellar, who is from Laredo, said.

“Mr. Espinoza embodied the values of America: grit, dedication, service, and valor,” Cuellar said in a statement Friday. “When he joined the military after high school, he did so with the intention of protecting our nation and demonstrating his selfless acts of service. I mourn him and all the fallen heroes in Afghanistan. My heart goes out to the Espinoza family in this extremely difficult time. The brave never die. Mr. Espinoza is a hero.”

To honor the U.S. service members killed in the attack, Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday ordered Texas flags across the state to be lowered to half-staff through sunset on Monday.

Ad

Related Stories: