Department of Defense names 13 US service members killed in Kabul airport attack

KABUL, Afghanistan – The Department of Defense has identified the 13 US service members killed in the Kabul airport attack earlier this week.

Two suicide bombers and several gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans fleeing to the airport on Thursday, according to a report from the Associated Press. The attacks resulted in the deaths of at least 60 Afghans and 13 US troops.

The names of the deceased are listed below, per the DOD:

For the Marine Corps, the deceased are:

Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Darin T. Hoover, 31, of Salt Lake City, Utah.

Marine Corps Sgt. Johanny Rosariopichardo, 25, of Lawrence, Massachusetts.

Marine Corps Sgt. Nicole L. Gee, 23, of Sacramento, California.

Marine Corps Cpl. Hunter Lopez, 22, of Indio, California.

Marine Corps Cpl. Daegan W. Page, 23, of Omaha, Nebraska.

Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez, 22, of Logansport, Indiana.

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. David L. Espinoza, 20, of Rio Bravo, Texas.

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz, 20, of St. Charles, Missouri.

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum, 20, of Jackson, Wyoming.

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola, 20, of Rancho Cucamonga, California.

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui, 20, of Norco, California.

Staff Sergeant Darin T. Hoover, Cpl. Hunter Lopez, Cpl. Daegan W. Page, Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez, Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz, Lance Cpl. David L. Espinoza, Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum, Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola, and Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui were all assigned to 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, I Marine Expeditionary Force, Camp Pendleton, California, according to the Department of Defense.

Sgt. Nicole L. Gee was assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 24, 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, II Marine Expeditionary Force, Camp Lejeune, North Carolina and Sgt. Johanny Rosariopichardo was assigned to the 5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade, Naval Support Activity Bahrain.

Navy Hospitalman Maxton W. Soviak, 22, was also killed in the attack, according to DOD officials. Soviak is from Berlin Heights, Ohio, and was assigned to the 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, Camp Pendleton, California.

In addition, DOD officials confirmed the death of Army Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss, 23, of Corryton, Tennessee. He was assigned to the 9th PSYOP Battalion, 8th PSYOP Group, Ft. Bragg, North Carolina.

To honor the U.S. service members killed in the attack, Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday ordered Texas flags across the state to be lowered to half-staff through sunset on Monday.

