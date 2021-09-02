Two new Texas laws aimed at cracking down on street racing

SAN ANTONIO – 666 new laws went into effect Wednesday in Texas, two of which are aimed at pumping the breaks on street racing, racing take over events, and reckless driving.

House Bill 2315 and Senate Bill 1495 are increasing punishments for racers, spectators, and those involved in take over events for racers and will allow law enforcement to confiscate cars in certain cases.

The increased punishments take street racing from a class B misdemeanor to a class A misdemeanor and in some cases a state jail felony.

If charged with a date felony, a person could be fined up to $4,000 and could spend up to a year in jail. Those who are driving recklessly, such as doing doughnuts and burnouts can also be fined, as well as spectators at the take over events watching races and the cars.

The laws now say cars can also be confiscated if the driver is a repeat offender, intoxicated, has an open container, and if the driver causes injury or death to a person.

