Man fills shorts with stolen Walmart merchandise, threatens employee with knife, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested a man accused of stealing items from a Walmart and then threatening an employee with a knife.

Jeffery John Sawtiski, 37, is charged with aggravated robbery.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, on July 28 Sawtiski allegedly walked into a Walmart in the 8900 block of West Military Drive and tried to steal merchandise by stuffing his shorts.

Police said Sawtiski tried to leave the store and shouted profanities when he was confronted by an employee. That’s when, police say, Sawtiski pulled out a knife and threatened the employee, just before getting into a vehicle and driving off.

SAPD said the employee wrote down the vehicle’s license plate, and that the incident was also caught on surveillance camera. Officers were able to use the license plate to track Sawtiski down and make an arrest.