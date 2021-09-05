Family of construction worker killed in crash prays for suspect responsible

SAN ANTONIO – The family of a young construction worker who was killed in a crash due to another driver’s reckless actions says they are praying for the suspect in their quest for justice.

Pedro Pedroza, 24, was the victim of that crash.

San Antonio police say Michael Rene Soto, 17, ran a red light, crashing into Pedro Pedroza at the intersection of South Zarzamora Street and West Southcross Boulevard.

“It was very hard when we got the news,” said Edgar Pedroza, the victim’s uncle. “It was very hurtful to know that he lost his life because someone had run into him. It was hurtful for me and my entire family.”

Edgar Pedroza said his nephew was like a brother to him.

“We had a great relationship,” he said. “He was here with me all the time. He didn’t drink. He didn’t do drugs. He was always happy. Always had a smile on his face.”

Edgar Pedroza said his nephew was a wonderful man and that they are all beyond heartbroken by this loss.

“It can’t be possible that this person can run somebody over and be free,” he said.

He had this prayer for Soto:

“May God protect him and help him for what he did,” Edgar Pedroza said. “My brother is in a better place. The only thing I want is justice for him. May God bless him.”

He added that he wants his nephew’s story to encourage others to stay safe on the road.

“Please be careful,” he said. “Don’t use drugs. Don’t drink while driving. Please, I ask you with all of my heart. Please. Leave that. I don’t want you to go through what me and my family are going through.”

Soto remains in the Bexar County Jail for manslaughter, evading arrest and the unlawful carry of a weapon.