La Grange man charged with murder after body found in apartment complex, officials say

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas – A La Grange man is in custody and charged with murder after a person was found dead in an apartment complex, according to Fayette County Sheriff Keith Korenek.

In a Facebook post, Korenek said deputies were called to the Green Acres Apartments just after 2 p.m., Saturday for a death investigation.

The initial investigation ruled that the cause of death was homicide and officials were able to identify 28-year-old Denzale Jydon Myles as a person of interest, Korenek said.

Myles was booked in Bastrop County and charged with murder. His bond is set at $500,000.

Police have not identified the victim and the cause of death has not been released.

