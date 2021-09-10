12 On Your Side: Boppy pillow warning, class-action settlements and visiting Castroville

Happy almost fall, y’all!

Forget the calendar and the sun crossing the equator, to me it’s autumn when I can open my door in the morning and the temperature is cooler than inside my house. That was this week, and it was so briefly refreshing!

In cased you missed it, here are a few of the happenings and issues we’ve covered in recent days:

First up, a parent alert about Boppy pillows and other nursing and lounge pillows. They are super helpful – I know, I used one. But they are not intended for sleeping babies. Here’s the deal. Babies can squirm and roll over, but not be strong enough to roll back over. That creates a suffocation hazard. The Consumer Product Safety Commission warned about them about a year ago. Now, we learn there have been seven more deaths reported linked to Boppy pillows. Do. Not. Use. For. Sleep. And, don’t leave babies unattended in them. Please.

Okay, off my mama soapbox. From time to time, I like to catch you up on recent class-action lawsuit settlements concerning popular products – like Kellogg’s Raisin Bran, Almond Breeze products, and Windex glass cleaner. If you bought the products, you may eligible for a little cash. It’s not much money, but, hey, it’s always nice to get a few dollars here and there. You can check it out here. There are deadlines to claim money. Sorry, the Raisin Bran one already passed.

Off the beaten consumer path, I had a chance to visit the town of Castroville. I love the living history there and the Alsatian ambiance. Anyway, to deal with impending growth and development, families there are taking action. They are using their own money to start a fund and buy some of the old downtown buildings. They have grand renovation plans and it sounds wunderbar.

Have a safe, wonderful weekend!

Marilyn

