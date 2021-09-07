Bought Kellogg’s Raisin Bran cereal? Deadline to claim settlement cash is Sept. 7

Coming in at No. 10, an excellent source of fiber: Raisin Bran.

SAN ANTONIO – If you pour Kellogg’s Raisin Bran or Frosted Mini Wheats into your cereal bowl, you may be eligible to claim a little cash. Better hurry, though. The deadline to file a claim is Sept. 7.

Kellogg’s agreed to a $13 million class action lawsuit settlement. The lawsuit alleged the company labeled certain cereals as heart healthy or lightly sweetened, yet they contained excessive sugar.

Consumers who bought various Kellogg’s Raisin Bran, Smart Start or Frosted Mini Wheats between Aug. 29, 2012, and May 1, 2020, can file a claim online.

The estimated average payout is about $16. The company is not admitting wrongdoing by settling the suit.

If your bought qualifying Blue Diamond Almond Breeze products, you could get a piece of a $2.6 million class action lawsuit settlement.

That lawsuit alleged the company misled consumers about the vanilla flavor.

Consumers who bought certain milks, creamers and alternative yogurts between April 15, 2014, and May 17, 2021, can file a claim. Here is the link.

Without proof of purchase, the max claim is $5. The deadline to file online is Nov. 23.

If you bought certain Windex products, you may be able to clean up some cash, too. It’s the result of a $1.3 million class action settlement between S.C. Johnson and plaintiffs who alleged the cleaners were falsely labeled as non-toxic.

To be eligible, products had to be purchased between Jan. 1, 2019, and July 9, 2021. The maximum payout is $10 without proof of purchase. The deadline to file a claim online is Oct. 29.

And, it’s a similar story involving various Method cleaning products. S.C. Johnson agreed to a $2.25 million dollar settlement in that class action. Again, the allegations surrounded the “non-toxic” wording on the label.

To be eligible to file a claim, certain products had to be purchased between May 14, 2016 and May 13, 2021. The claim without proof can be worth up to $10. The deadline to file is November 1. Click here for more information.