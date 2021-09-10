Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

GMSA to livestream local news, weather briefs during ABC’s special 9/11 coverage Saturday morning

GMSA will not air its regular newscast on KSAT on Saturday, but you can stream local news below

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Stream four 15-minute local news livestreams on the half-hour between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Saturday in the video player above.

SAN ANTONIO – To mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, ABC News will air five hours of live coverage on Saturday morning from New York, Washington, D.C. and Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

The broadcast will start at 7 a.m. and will follow “Good Morning America Saturday.” You can watch on KSAT 12 or stream it online here.

ABC’s coverage will pre-empt Good Morning San Antonio’s regularly scheduled Saturday morning broadcast.

KSAT’s GMSA crew will continue to bring you local news during online-only briefings throughout the morning.

You can watch four 15-minute livestreams on the half-hour between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Saturday in the video player at the top of this article.

GMSA’s livestreamed news briefings will be featured in the video player at the top of this article, on the KSAT-TV page and on our free streaming app that works with most Smart TVs.

Click here for more 9/11 coverage on KSAT.

