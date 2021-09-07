‘The feeling of the threat lasted for a long time’: 20 years after 9/11

SAN ANTONIO – Most weeks we aim to release episodes that put into context the biggest issues facing South Texas. The mission of KSAT Explains is to provide some clarity to a nonstop and often-confusing news cycle.

But this week is different. Saturday marks 20 years since the 9/11 terrorist attacks. It’s a major anniversary of a day that changed all of our lives. This week’s episode isn’t about explaining a topic. It’s about reflecting on a moment when everything changed and taking a look back at what’s happened since that day.

In this special presentation of KSAT Explains, we hear directly from some of those directly affected by Sept. 11, 2001. First responders detail how their day-to-day tasks have evolved. We hear from local educators and veterans working at a high school named for Lt. Col. Karen Wagner, the Judson High School graduate who died in the Pentagon on 9/11. And two Afghanistan War veterans share with us their experiences serving, as well as how they feel about how the end of the war played out.

