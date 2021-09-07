Partly Cloudy icon
‘The feeling of the threat lasted for a long time’: 20 years after 9/11

In Episode 37 the KSAT Explains team listens to stories about what happened on Sept. 11, 2001, as told by several affected San Antonians

Myra Arthur, Anchor/Reporter

RJ Marquez, Digital Journalist

Brina Monterroza, Executive Producer

Lexi Salazar, Producer

Valerie Gomez, Video Editor

Dominic Lawrence, Video Editor

Eddie Latigo, Photojournalist

Tags: KSAT Explains, 9/11, San Antonio, New York City, Afghanistan, Karen Wagner
SAN ANTONIO – Most weeks we aim to release episodes that put into context the biggest issues facing South Texas. The mission of KSAT Explains is to provide some clarity to a nonstop and often-confusing news cycle.

But this week is different. Saturday marks 20 years since the 9/11 terrorist attacks. It’s a major anniversary of a day that changed all of our lives. This week’s episode isn’t about explaining a topic. It’s about reflecting on a moment when everything changed and taking a look back at what’s happened since that day.

In this special presentation of KSAT Explains, we hear directly from some of those directly affected by Sept. 11, 2001. First responders detail how their day-to-day tasks have evolved. We hear from local educators and veterans working at a high school named for Lt. Col. Karen Wagner, the Judson High School graduate who died in the Pentagon on 9/11. And two Afghanistan War veterans share with us their experiences serving, as well as how they feel about how the end of the war played out.

(Watch the full episode on-demand in the video player above.)

SMART. IN-DEPTH. LOCAL: Click here for more episodes of KSAT Explains

About the Authors:

Myra Arthur reports and anchors KSAT News at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Sharing the stories of her hometown is a dream come true. Myra graduated from high school in the Alamo City and went on to earn a journalism degree from Southern Methodist University in Dallas. She came back home to San Antonio to join the KSAT 12 News team in 2012.

RJ Marquez has been at KSAT since 2010. He's covered a variety of stories and events across the San Antonio area, and is the lead reporter for KSAT Explains. He also covers the Spurs for on-air and digital platforms. You can see RJ regularly on KSAT Explains and Good Morning San Antonio. He also writes a weekly Spurs newsletter.

