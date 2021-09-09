Services and events in San Antonio marking the 20th anniversary of 9/11

SAN ANTONIO – This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks in 2001.

Every year since 9/11, as it has become known, there have been memorials, services and events to honor the nearly 3,000 people who were killed that day. That tradition continues 20 years later in San Antonio and the surrounding areas.

Here is a list of local events and services that commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11:

9/11 Memorial Climb by San Antonio 110- This San Antonio tradition carries on in honor of the 343 fallen firefighters, 70 law enforcement officers and nine emergency medical service technicians who died at ground zero. Anyone who wishes to participate must register online. Walk-in registration on the day of the event is not permitted. This year the climb will take place Saturday at Heroes Stadium at 4799 Thousand Oaks Drive rather than the Tower of the Americas. Event organizers explained the reason for the venue change on Facebook in late August.

Just some clarification for our participants... We have received a few emails expressing disappointment and/or asking us... Posted by San Antonio 110 9/11 Memorial Climb on Monday, August 23, 2021

Boerne Back the Badge Trail 5K - Support, walk, run or just cheer on participants of this 5K hosted by the City of Boerne. The Race will begin at the Kendall County Fairgrounds, run the Old No. 9 “Rails for Trails” line then wind into the smooth, easy Trails of Cibolo Nature Center. There is a $50 race fee. The 5K starts at 7 a.m. on Saturday.

Converse Fire Department - There will be a presentation of colors, a prayer, comments and special audio at this memorial climb event. This is open to the public and anyone who wishes to walk or climb is welcomed. the 9/11 memorial stair climb will start at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday at Rutledge Stadium.

Joint Base San Antonio - To commemorate the 20-year anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, Joint Base San Antonio will host a synced flag formation at all three installations, (Lackland, Fort Sam Houston and Randolph) at 7:46 a.m. on Sept. 10. The ceremonies will include a flag formation, a moment of silence, an invocation and a speaker. The 502nd Air Base Wing and JBSA Commander Brig. Gen. Caroline Miller will lead the remembrance ceremony at Kelly Field, JBSA-Lackland. The ceremony will be livestreamed on Facebook.

New Braunfels - Traffic around the Main Plaza in New Braunfels will be closed starting at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Saturday for a ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. Members of the New Braunfels Fire Department and New Braunfels Police Department Honor Guard will march from the downtown Central Fire Station on Hill Avenue to the Main Plaza for a ceremony that will begin at approximately 7:46 a.m., commemorating when American Airlines Flight 11 crashed into the North Tower.

San Antonio College - Organized by the San Antonio College Protective Service department, a memorial service will be held on the SAC Mall in front of Chance Academic Center, Thursday at 11 a.m. The memorial is being held several days ahead of the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks to give students an opportunity to participate. The service will begin with the song Lord Lovat’s Lament played by bagpiper Robert Chalk. The event will also include the presentation of colors, the ringing of a memorial bell, the playing of “Taps,” and the laying of a wreath in front of SAC’s 9/11 marker.

Texas A&M University-San Antonio - There will be a wreath-laying ceremony at 8:30 a.m. Friday at the Survivor Tree on the TAMUSA campus. The tree is a seedling that was planted in 2016 to commemorate the Military and Veteran loss of life and the ongoing impact of the 9/11 attacks.

Travis Manion Foundation’s 9/11 Heroes Run - This 5K welcomes people of all ages and athletic abilities. Registration is now open and the run will take place at 8 a.m. Saturday at Texas A&M University-San Antonio. You can also participate virtually in this event.

Universal City - The city will host a memorial at Red Horse Park on Thursday at 11 a.m. Universal City officials will also pass out flags for residents at City Hall at select times on Thursday and Friday for people to stake in their yard.

Following the events of 9/11, many of us remember the display of patriotism. The country came together in a way many had... Posted by City of Universal City on Wednesday, September 8, 2021

