Medical examiner identifies man shot, killed in apartment complex parking lot

Ricardo Perez, 45, killed during argument, police say

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Tim Stewart, Photojournalist

The investigation turned the Winston Square apartments into a crime scene.
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner has identified a man who was shot and killed at a Southwest Side apartment complex early Friday as Ricardo Perez, 45.

Perez was walking through the Winston Square apartments, located in the 2500 block of S. General McMullen, when he and a woman companion were confronted by two other men, according to San Antonio police.

They say it appears there was an argument before one of the other men shot and killed him.

Officers originally received a call just before 3 a.m. about a woman screaming in the parking lot.

Within a few minutes, they say, they began getting calls about the shooting.

The shooter and the other man took off running.

Police searched the area but did not find them.

They say Perez’s relatives became emotional after the shooting and they had two arrest two of them who interfered with investigators’ work.

Detectives spent some time gathering evidence and trying to garner information from potential witnesses.

However, police said they still had a lot of unanswered questions, including the reason for the shooting and whether the victim and shooter knew each other.

Later, investigators had an SUV towed from the parking lot which they believe is connected to the case somehow.

