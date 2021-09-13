Man hospitalized after road rage shooting on Northeast Side, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man is in the hospital and a suspect is on the run after a road rage shooting on the Northeast Side, according to San Antonio Police.

The shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Midcrown Drive and Walzem Road.

Police say a 30-year-old man had driven to his family’s house in the 5500 block of Castle Top Drive when he called police and told them he had been shot.

When police arrived, the man told them the shooting was a result of a road rage incident. Gunshots had hit the man’s car eight times, police say.

The man was struck in the abdomen and transported to Brooke Army Medical Center by EMS with non-life-threatening injuries, officers said.

Police say they do not have a suspect description at this time.

KSAT will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

Read Also:

SAPD seeks help identifying woman in connection with child sex assault case

Ad

Car with unlicensed teen driver plunges into San Antonio River after hitting two vehicles