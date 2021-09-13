Cloudy icon
Car with unlicensed teen driver plunges into San Antonio River after hitting two vehicles

Police say teens should have been in school when accident occured

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

SAN ANTONIO – An unlicensed teenage driver with two female passengers lost control of the car he was driving, hit two parked vehicles and then careened into the San Antonio River on the city’s South Side Monday morning.

Police said it happened at about 10:30 a.m. when all of the teens should have been in school.

The 17-year-old was driving on Mission Parkway at a fast speed when the accident happened. The car hit a parked city work truck and another parked vehicle before plunging into the river near the Espada Dam.

The teens were able to get out of the car uninjured.

The two female passengers got into another car with another teenage boy and took off, leaving the driver of the crashed car to deal with police.

That teen is likely facing charges that could include reckless driving and driving without a license, police on the scene said.

