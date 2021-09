The San Antonio Police Department’s Special Victim’s Unit is asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who may have information connected to a child sexual assault case that occurred on Aug. 8.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department’s Special Victim’s Unit is asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who may have information about a child sexual assault case that occurred on Aug. 8.

According to a news release, the image of the woman was taken from a surveillance camera at a convenience store in the 200 block of West Commerce.

If you know who this woman is, call SAPD SVU detectives at 210-207-2313 and reference SAPD case #21161553.

