Witnesses told police SUV driver was speeding, ran red light, before deadly South Side crash

The car landed in a ditch in the middle of the highway. Police say both women inside it, likely, were killed on impact.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating reports that a driver involved in a deadly crash on the city’s South Side early Monday morning was speeding and ran a red light.

Police say they also planned to have blood drawn from that woman at a hospital to determine if she was intoxicated at the time.

Daylight clearly shows both vehicles involved in the crash with heavy damage. (KSAT 12 News)

Officers found her walking down Highway 16, away from the crash scene, and took her into custody.

They believe she had been behind the wheel of an SUV when it broadsided a sedan at the intersection of Highway 16 and S. Zarzamora around 4:30 a.m.

A car mirror with a chain and cross dangling from it was among the debris scattered across a wide area of the highway. (KSAT 12 News)

Two women in the sedan were killed almost on impact, police said.

Witnesses told them the car was turning from the southbound lanes of the highway onto S. Zarzamora when it was t-boned by the northbound SUV.

Officers at the scene were not able to offer any identifying information on any of the people involved.

The intersection of Highway 16 and S. Zarzamora was shut down for hours while police investigated the crash. (KSAT 12 News)

The intersection and the northbound lanes of the highway remained closed for several hours while a team of investigators took measurements and collected evidence.

However, police say, based on appearances, it seems the car was hit at an especially high rate of speed.