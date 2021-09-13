Cloudy icon
New Braunfels man arrested for hit-and-run death on I-35, police say

Bradley Knight was charged with accident involving death

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

NEW BRAUNFELS – A New Braunfels man was arrested and charged following a deadly hit-and-run incident on Interstate 35 on Saturday.

Bradley Knight, 29, was arrested at his home hours after the crash. Police said he was identified thanks to tips from the public and evidence found at the scene.

Jim Newcomer, 54, was standing outside his semi-truck on the shoulder of I-35 near Highway 46 at about 8:30 a.m. on Saturday when he was struck by a vehicle heading northbound, police said.

Newcomer, who is from Dale, died at the scene.

Knight was charged with accident involving death and taken to the Comal County Jail. He’s out of jail after posting bond, which was set at $25,000.

