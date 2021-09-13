2 dead after SUV runs red light, crashes into car at South Side intersection, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Two people are dead after a sport utility vehicle crashed into a car on the city’s South Side early Monday morning, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred just before 5 a.m. on South Zarzamora Street near the intersection with the Poteet Jourdanton Freeway.

According to police, two young women were in a sedan that was turning from Highway 16 onto South Zarzamora Street when a sport utility vehicle ran a red light and T-boned the car.

Witnesses told police the SUV was speeding when the crash happened. Both people in the car were killed.

The driver of the SUV left the scene, but officers caught up to her as she was walking down the highway near a flea market, police said. She had minor injuries but was taken to an area hospital for a mandatory blood draw.

At this time, the names and ages of the two people killed have not been released. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

KSAT12 has a crew at the scene.

