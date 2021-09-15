Clear icon
80º

Local News

CPS Energy to send crews to Houston after Hurricane Nicholas

Over 30 CPS Energy crews are expected to assist in restoring power

Emily Martin, Digital Producer Trainee

Tags: CPS Energy, Hurricane Nicholas, power
A CPS Energy vehicle.
A CPS Energy vehicle. (KSAT)

CPS Energy will be sending crews to Houston on Wednesday morning to assist in restoring power to areas affected by Hurricane Nicholas.

CPS officials say sending crews came after a request for assistance by CenterPoint Energy in Houston.

Over 30 employees, including overhead linemen, pole crews, fleet personnel, safety teams and management will leave San Antonio at 7 a.m. and make their way to Houston, CPS Energy said.

Officials say CenterPoint Energy expects the crews to remain in Houston for up to five days.

Hurricane Nicholas made landfall early Tuesday morning on the eastern part of the Matagorda Peninsula. It soon downgraded to a tropical storm.

Read Also:

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Emily Martin is a digital producer trainee at KSAT. She earned a journalism degree from Texas State University, where she was news director at KTSW, the campus radio station. She has also interned at KXAN and KUT in Austin.

email